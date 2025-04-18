CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Copart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Copart by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 104,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

