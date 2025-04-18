CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117,485 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $57,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $780,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CSX by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $85,959,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

