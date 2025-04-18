CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,695 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

