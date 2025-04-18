CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 8,367 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $73,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $1,219,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $487,616.07. This trade represents a 71.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3 %

FAST opened at $81.54 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.56%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

