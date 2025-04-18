Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 326.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440,628 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $90,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,282,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 972,360 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.