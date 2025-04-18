Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $113.76 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,184,428 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Infosys were worth $113,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Infosys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

