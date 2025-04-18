Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $156.32 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $156,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.56.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $585.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.