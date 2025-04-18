Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

