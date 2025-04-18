Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 576 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $90,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

