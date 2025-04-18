Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,240 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,778,729,000 after purchasing an additional 456,814 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,753,000 after buying an additional 1,844,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 1,270,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4117 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

