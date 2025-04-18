Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 1.0% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.80 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

