Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 1.0% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.80 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
