Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 119,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

