Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $413.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.67 and a 200-day moving average of $495.67.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.31.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

