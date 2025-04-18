Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $697,000 Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

