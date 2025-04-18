Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 146.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 414,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,230 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 171.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

