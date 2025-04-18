Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 4,870 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 136,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equifax by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,836,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

Equifax Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

