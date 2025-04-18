Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,947 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $44,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 78.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $83.11 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

