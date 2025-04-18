Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

CHTR opened at $338.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

