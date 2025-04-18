Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $78,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,337.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,322.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

