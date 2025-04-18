Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $35.55 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

