Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $63.13 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $63,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.88.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.94, for a total value of $1,636,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,288,389.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,123,959. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.73.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

