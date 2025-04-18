Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $57,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after buying an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,620,058.57. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,819 shares of company stock worth $2,127,508. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

