Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 23,013 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.2% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $126,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 426,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

PM opened at $163.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $253.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.65 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.