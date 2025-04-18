Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 31,132 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after purchasing an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $254,018,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 673,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 468,353 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $209.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.