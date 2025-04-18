Capital International Investors Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,790 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,536,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $2,356,357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 633,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,730,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $528,792,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $343,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

BLK stock opened at $875.86 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $932.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

