Capital International Investors Sells 2,367,559 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,037,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,367,559 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,151,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.