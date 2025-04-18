Capital International Investors Sells 3,171,691 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,858,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,171,691 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,217,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

BX stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

