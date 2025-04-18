Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires Shares of 45,217 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 38.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

