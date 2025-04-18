Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 18,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 163,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,632,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Down 0.6 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
