Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,004.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,346.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

