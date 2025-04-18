Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in ASML by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 6,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $640.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $699.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

