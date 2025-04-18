Capital International Sarl Acquires 5,144 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,481,744.96. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $171.55 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

