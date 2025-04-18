Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

