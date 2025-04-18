Capital International Sarl Buys 14,206 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Baird R W lowered Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $2,795,529.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,074,419.39. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,389 shares of company stock valued at $74,559,343. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

