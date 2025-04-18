Capital International Sarl Buys 2,871 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 746.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $130.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

