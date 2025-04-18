Capital International Sarl Has $47.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,691,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $482.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.41 and a 200-day moving average of $532.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

