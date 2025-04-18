Capital International Sarl Has $78.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,024,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,037,000 after buying an additional 342,101 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 35,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.