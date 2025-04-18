Capital International Sarl Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $420.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.