Capital One Financial Comments on ConocoPhillips Q1 Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

NYSE COP opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 86,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

