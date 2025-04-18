Capital One Financial Comments on ConocoPhillips Q1 Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%.
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE COP opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.
Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 86,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
