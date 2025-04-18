Capital One Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for Berry

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million.

Berry Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Berry by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.