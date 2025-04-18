Capital Square LLC Invests $222,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.48. The company has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

