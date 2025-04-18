Capital Square LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 402.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

RWK stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $93.24 and a 12-month high of $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $735.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

