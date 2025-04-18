Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAH opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.98.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

