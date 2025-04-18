Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in Carrier Global by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

