Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.27. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands.

Cell MedX Trading Up 69.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions in the United States. The company develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

