Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 2.1 %
CLLNY stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
