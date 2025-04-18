Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 2.1 %

CLLNY stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

