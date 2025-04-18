Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 54,358 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,279,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,668,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Argus downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

CNC stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

