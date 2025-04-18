CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

