Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,524,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,653 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $50,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after buying an additional 306,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 170,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 805,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

