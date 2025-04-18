Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 968,799 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 968,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,051,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 72.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

